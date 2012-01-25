Ben Roethlisberger Settled His Lawsuit Alleging Rape For 'Less Than A Game Check'

Photo: Screenshot via NFL.com

Over the weekend, reports came out that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger settled his lawsuit with a woman in Lake Tahoe who had accused him of rape in 2008.Neither Roethlisberger’s or the accuser’s lawyer had any comment on the settlement.



But a source told Pro Football Talk that Roethlisberger settled his case for ‘less than a game check.’ PFT estimated his game checks to be about $685,000, which won’t cause much of a dent in the quarterback’s pocket.

