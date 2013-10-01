Ben Roethlisberger Says The Steelers Are 'The Worst Team In The League'

After yesterday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

told the press:

“Right now you could say we’re the worst team in the league.”

The Steelers have been struggling on both sides on the ball and it showed again on Sunday as they lost 34-27 against the Vikings.

Despite the return of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and the Vikings playing second-string quarterback Matt Cassel, Pittsburgh couldn’t pull together a win.

The Steelers looked old and slow again especially on defence.

The usually formidable Steelers defence is now 29th in the league in rushing yards allowed, 26th in points allowed, last in turnovers forced, and have only recorded four sacks in four games.

While this all is true, Roethlisberger obviously isn’t helping the situation with his comments. Earlier in the week he also criticised rookie Le’Veon Bell before he played in a single game:

“Honestly, I have no idea with him,” Roethlisberger said to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’a Ed Bouchette. “You can’t get a read on him. One day, he’s practicing, one day, he’s not; one day, he’s going hard, the next day, he’s not…Le’Veon is a rookie, I don’t know him quite well enough yet. But if he can come back and help us, we’ll take him.”

Roethlisberger is frustrated with the Steelers’ season so far, and he’s certainly not trying to hide it.

