Ben Roethlisberger knocked out of game with scary looking knee injury

Cork Gaines
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger has been taken out of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Rams after suffering a scary looking knee injury.

Roethlisberger was looking to pass when Mark Barron of the St. Louis Rams stumbled and collided with Roethlisberger’s left leg. Unfortunately, Roethlisberger’s leg appeared to collapse.

Roethlisberger had to be helped off the field and did not appear to be putting any weight on the injured leg.

He was eventually carted off the field while his teammates came over for support. The extent of the injury is not known at this time, but Big Ben has been ruled out for the remained of this game. Michael Vick has replaced Roethlisberger in the game.

