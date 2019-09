When it rains, it pours for Ben Roethlisberger.



First, he lost to Tim Tebow and the Broncos as a nine-point favourite. And then he dressed up like he was going to Denver’s sleaziest nightclub for his post-game interview.

Now he’s getting made fun of by amateur fashionistas on Twitter.

Photo: Screenshot via NFL.com

