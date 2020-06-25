Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he battled pornography and alcohol addiction and has 'fallen as short as anybody'

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports ‘People don’t realise all the time that us athletes, we’re human,’ Ben Roethlisberger said. ‘We sin like everyone else. We make mistakes.’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he battled alcohol and pornography addictions earlier in his life.

While speaking at ManUp Pittsburgh– a conference that “teaches men to be godly leaders for their families” – Roethlisberger admitted that he’s “fallen as short as anybody.”

“People don’t realise all the time that us athletes, we’re human,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said. “We sin like everyone else. We make mistakes. We get addicted to things. We sin.”

Ben Roethlisberger is owning up to his demons.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he battled addictions to alcohol and pornography in his life during his 15-minute speech at ManUp Pittsburgh– a conference that “teaches men to be godly leaders for their families.”

Justin K. Aller/Getty

Roethlisberger admitted that he’s “fallen as short as anybody” in abdicating his responsibilities as a father, husband, Christian, and role model to give into his vices.

“I’ve been addicted to alcohol. I’ve been addicted to pornography, which makes me then not the best husband, not the best father, not the best Christian I can be,” Roethlisberger said, per TribLive. “You have to dedicate yourself and understand that you can get out of it because of the grace of God.”

Roethlisberger has withstood public scrutiny on multiple occasions. He’s twice been accused of sexual assault, although he did not face charges in either instance. And porn star Stormy Daniels – who is well-known for her legal disputes with President Donald Trump – described feeling “terrified” of Roethlisberger when the quarterback tried to kiss her at a Lake Tahoe resort in 2006.

Andy Lyons/Getty

At Saturday’s conference, the two-time Super Bowl champion said marrying his wife, Ashley Harlan, prompted his decision to reengage with religion and work to overcome his shortcomings. Three years ago, Roethlisberger got baptized for the second time, which he said helped him “to have a closer walk, a better relationship with Jesus, my wife, my kids, my family – become a better person.”

“I’m trying to be a better Christian than I am an athlete at football,” Roethlisberger added. “I push myself every day to do that. It starts here. It’s not always easy. People don’t realise all the time that us athletes, we’re human. We sin like everyone else. We make mistakes. We get addicted to things. We sin.”

Justin K. Aller/Getty

Roethlisberger said his renewed commitment to Christ has been instrumental in his ability to cope with the season-ending injury he sustained two games into the 2019 NFL season. He had elbow surgery on his throwing arm back in September.

According to ESPN, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin – who also participated in the conference – has said he has “no hesitation” that his quarterback would be ready by Week 1 of the 2020 season. Roethlisberger credited his ability to remain patient and stay committed to his rehab to his faith.

“I’m so thankful this injury happened in the walk I’m in now,” he said. “I’m not sure I’d have been able to handle it seven, eight, 10 years ago. My faith wouldn’t have been as strong.”

