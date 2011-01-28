Ben Roethlisberger And The NFL's Silly Redemption Debate

Is Super Bowl-bound Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, accused in two sexual assaults, a changed man? It’s an irresistible storyline—and irrelevant. What matters is he’s a winner, says Buzz Bissinger.



The most telling moment of last Sunday’s playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets for the American Football Conference Championship came in the fourth quarter. The Jets were driving to close the score to 24-19. But it was the television shot of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the sidelines that interested me the most. It was all in the eyes, unmoving, not even a single blink, aimed at a faraway distance only he could see.

Read the full article at the Daily Beast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.