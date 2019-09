Philadelphia Phillies centerfielder Ben Revere paid a small tribute to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, writing “Pray for Boston” on a piece of tape and sticking it to his glove against the Reds last night.



Then he went out and made one of the most spectacular catches you will ever see (via Crashburn Alley):

Crashburn Alley

ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.