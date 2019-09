Minnesota Twins centerfielder Ben Revere made the catch of the year so far in his team’s 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles last night.



Vladimir Guerrero hit a ball directly over the Revere’s head. But the centerfielder went back in a dead sprint and caught it while jumping into the wall.

Here’s the video:

