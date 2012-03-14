Ben Proposes To Model Courtney on 'Bachelor' Finale, America Hates Them—Here's Today's Buzz

Nick Ray/ABCBachelor Ben Flajnik got down on one knee to propose to model Courtney Robertson on last night’s ABC finale. The couple have already broken up and gotten back together, sort of. Say hello to America’s most-hated couple.

Michael Bay wants in on the reality TV business, too. The “Transformers” director is developing “a competition reality series that promises to test the strength of the family unit like never before” for A&E. You can bet hot girls will be involved.

Kim Kardashian fires back at Jon Ham for calling her a “F—ing idiot.” Kardashian tweeted, “Calling someone who runs their own businesses, is a part of a successful TV show, produces, writes, designs, and creates, ‘stupid,’ is in my opinion careless.”

Jessica Simpson makes a guest appearance 10 months pregnant on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”—still sporting sky high heels and a leopard jacket. Isn’t it time for bed rest?

Beyoncé, her mum and baby Blue hit the streets in New York City, all three generations equally as fashion-forward.

Jake Gyllenhaal gets all “American Psycho” and goes on a murderous rampage in The Shoes’ new music video, “Time to Dance.”

Watch Jakey go crazy below.





