Australia's Anti-Doping Authority Has A New Boss

Ben McDevitt has been appointed as the new head of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

Federal minister for health and sport, Peter Dutton, named the former Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner as Aurora Andruska’s replacement this afternoon.

Andruska’s resigned in March, after almost 4 years at the organisation, leaving one of the most prolific drug doping cases in Australian sport history unresolved.

ASADA is still considering whether cases will be brought against individual players after completing a 13-month report into the use of banned substances.

McDevitt’s appointment will take effect from Saturday.

