Here's Why Thrillist Isn't Just For Drunken 20-Somethings Anymore

Click for sound.
During the early days of Thrillist, the team had a very specific idea of their target audience. Founder Ben Lerer recalled at our Ignition conference that they were writing for a particular guy: "He was like me, when I was 26, and had just had 38 beers, and fallen asleep on my floor." Watch below Lerer explain how the Thrillist audience has changed and evolved since the time the startup launched. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.