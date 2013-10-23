Ben Kingsley Is Working On A Secret Marvel Project

After appearing in big summer blockbuster “Iron Man 3,” Sir Ben Kingsley is working on a something else for Marvel.

While speaking with The Belfast Telegraph the actor let it slip he recently rejoined with some of his “Iron Man” crew.

“It’s a secret Marvel project,” said Kingsley. “I’m not allowed to say any more, you’re going to have to wait and see.”

What could the role be?

Well, the actor played villain The Mandarin in the film — or so we thought.

Spoilers if you haven’t seen the film:

Rather, Kingsley turned out to play an actor, Trevor, playing the role of The Mandarin.

His role was hilarious, although rather unexpected.

Does this mean we’ll see more of Trevor and get a possible backstory? Will we see more of “The Mandarin”?

Maybe.

Last week, Deadline reported Marvel has a possible four TV shows in the works in addition to “S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Next, Kingsley is set to star in the film adaptation of Orson Scott Card’s sci-fi book “Ender’s Game” due out Nov. 1.

