Ben & Jerry's and Magnum boost Unilever's at-home ice cream sales 26%, as the company expands its instant ice cream delivery option with drone delivery

Creativitea Ltd

Unilever, the world’s largest ice cream manufacturer, reports at-home ice cream sales have increased 26% in Q2, bolstered by Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum.

In 2017, Unilever launched an instant ice cream delivery service called Ice Cream Now.

Earlier this year, Unilever announced partnerships with Terra Drone and Deliverect to improve and expand Ice Cream Now.

The pandemic has pushed more consumers towards e-commerce, and Univision reported a 177% in e-commerce sales in the US during Q2.

Consumers are putting more ice cream in their actual and virtual carts during the pandemic, and that’s good news for Unilever, the world’s biggest ice cream manufacturer.

The company reported a 26% increase in at-home ice cream sales during the second quarter of 2020, surpassing the first quarter’s 15% growth in the same category. Unilever reports that Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s brand ice creams have “continued to grow strongly.”

As the weather has gotten warmer, and perhaps as locked-down consumers have grown more desperate to feel something resembling joy, ice cream has become a go-to solution.

Luckily for desperate consumers, they don’t even have to leave the couch to get a pint. In 2017, Unilever launched an instant ice cream delivery service, aptly named Ice Cream Now, that they have spent the last three years expanding. This February, in what retrospectively appears to be excellent timing, Unilever announced a new partnership with drone service provider Terra Drone to begin using drone delivery to complete some Ice Cream Now orders.

Around the same time, to improve their ice cream delivery service, the company announced a partnership with Deliverect. Deliverect is a software company that connects Points of Sale with online delivery companies like Uber Eats, and helps food vendors manage their online food delivery channels.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced more consumers towards e-commerce sales, so having a robust e-commerce ice cream delivery program already set up is a smart move for Unilever. The consumer goods company reported that its e-commerce sales in the US are up 177 per cent.

“Online shopping is here to stay, even after social restrictions are no longer in place,” Alan Jope, Unilever CEO, said during the call.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.