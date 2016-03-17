'Ben-Hur' is getting a truly epic CGI-ed remake with Morgan Freeman in dreadlocks

It’s brother against brother in the recently released trailer for a remake of “Ben-Hur.”

Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) stars as the title character originally made famous by Charlton Heston in the 1959 historical epic of the same name.

After being forced into slavery by his conniving adopted brother (played by Toby Kebbell), Judah Ben-Hur returns home to seek revenge.

Morgan Freeman also stars (and sports dreads) as Ilderim, Ben-Hur’s mentor and chariot race trainer who prepares Ben-Hur for a dangerous race against his treacherous brother.

This remake is adapted more closely to the 1880 novel written by Lew Wallace than the 1959 film. A silent film of the story was released in 1925.

Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) is directing and Nazanin Boniadi, Sofia Black D’Elia, Ayelet Zurer, and Rodrigo Santoro also star.

The film will hit theatres August 12.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

