Steve Jobs Was Like Thomas Edison, Says Ben Horowitz

Photo: TCDisrupt

Investor Ben Horowitz says that founders make the best CEOs, and he and Marc Andreessen created their VC firm to build companies around those founders.If you need any evidence why this looks, just look at Steve Jobs.



“People have compared him to Thomas Edison and I think that’s right.” One of the most amazing things to Horowitz is “how many people he proved wrong again and again….Apple was three weeks away from bankruptcy when he took it over.”

Horowitz said he has a “strong bias” toward founding CEOs for two main reasons: they have the moral authority to change anything they’ve done that isn’t working, and they are committed to a long-term strategy for their companies instead of worrying about quarterly numbers.

Andreessen Horowitz has quickly become one of the most powerful investment firms in Silicon Valley, with a huge range of investments from early stage startups to more established companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Zynga.

