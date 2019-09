<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, talks about the reality of having to demote a friend at work. Horowitz is the author of a new book, "The Hard Thing About Hard Things." Produced by Justin Gmoser Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

