Ashton Kutcher And Top Investor Ben Horowitz Danced While Nas Rapped At A SXSW Rager Last Night

Last night Ashton Kutcher’s investment vehicle, A-Grade, threw a bash with musician Nas.

Ben Horowitz, a top Silicon Valley investor and partner at Andreessen Horowitz, got on stage and danced alongside Kutcher while Nas rapped.

Here’s a strange video of Kutcher likening his relationship with Nas to that of Mark Andreessen and Ben Horowitz who are business partners at Andreessen Horowitz:

Here’s a clip of Kutcher and Horowitz trying to break it down.

Here’s another clip of the two guys dancing during the party. Horowitz recently revealed why he loves rap music and hip hop so much in a blog post. It’s heartwarming. Horowitz is also an investor in rap lyrics annotation site, Rap Genius.

One party-goer told us they literally had trouble walking this morning because there was so much dancing or in her words, “freaking,” at the Kutcher party last night.

Tonight, all the coolest kids in Austin will be clamoring to attend the PayPal party where rapper Snoop Dogg is performing.

