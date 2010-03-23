Ben Folds Performs Chatroulette Improv In Front Of Live Crowd Of 2000 People

Musician Ben Folds was so amused by the Chatroulette piano-playing improv video that did the rounds last week that he put on a tribute performance during one of his concerts.



The original video features a man who looks quite a lot like Ben Folds playing the piano and singing about the people he is randomly paired up with on Chatroulette. Many people mistook Merton for the famous singer, and in response, Folds took a stab at Chatroulette improv himself.

He’s not quite as funny as the originator, but the live audience confronting unsuspecting Chatrouletters makes this pretty amazing:



