Reports Name Ben Flajnik As ABC's Next "Bachelor"

Us Weekly is reporting that Ben Flajnik, the number-two on last season’s “Bachelorette,” will indeed star in ABC’s next instalment of “The Bachelor.”



An ABC spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the report, saying there’s “nothing to announce at this point.”

Steve Carbone — the blogger better known as Reality Steve — also reported yesterday that he’d spotted Flajnik shooting a promo in San Francisco.

We’d actually be a little surprised at the choice, and not just because we’ve held fast to our Emily Maynard theory.

Flajnik is on the mumbly, reserved side — no TV-ready Jake Pavelka, if you know what we mean. But that’s nothing a little coaching can’t change.

And we’re guessing his publicity-sparking date with actress Jennifer Love Hewitt didn’t make Flajnik any less attractive to producers.

Though the network’s keeping quiet, we’re guessing a “Bachelor Pad” embedded special announcement is in our near future.

