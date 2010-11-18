Hinde Capital's Ben Davies: Global Debt Has Peaked And There Is No Exit [PRESENTATION]

Hinde Capital’s Ben Davies warned over the weekend that the UK, U.S. and Japan are all at risk of hyperinflation.



We’ve got his comprehensive and terrifying presentation here, via King World News.

Davies says global debt has reached a peak that will only end in default.

An enlightened government would slash entitlement spending and write down debt, Davies says. But our governments will take a more dangerous path: jury-rigging interest rates and devaluing currency.

Davies, who runs a gold fund, says there’s only one safe bet.

