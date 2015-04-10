Golfer's tee shot barely goes 100 yards, ends up in the water in the worst shot of the Masters

Ben Crane is not having a great opening round at the Masters.

He fell to +7 with triple-bogey at the par-3 12th hole that featured a tee shot that flew less than 100 yards in the air before ending up in the water.

The 12th hole is only 155-yards long, yet Crane managed to hit it well short of the creek the runs in front of the green. He just totally chunked it.

Here’s the Vine from SB Nation’s Brendan Porath:





The shot tracker says it ended up going 105 yards total. So we’re guessing it went about 95 yards in the air.

NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.