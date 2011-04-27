PGA Golfer Ben Crane Has Been Posting Some Ridiculous Videos On YouTube

PGA Tour golfer Ben Crane is known (if you know him at all) for his slow, sometimes boring play. But he wants you to know that he has a sense of humour too. A bizarre, possibly unhinged, sense of humour.



Check out his latest, where Crane shows us his dance moves:

In this one, Crane makes fun of himself for his slow play:

We’re not really sure what’s going on here, but … it’s pretty funny. (Thanks to Forbes’ Monte Burke for digging these up.)

You can watch even more of Crane’s videos at his website here >

