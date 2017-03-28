Ben Cousins will spend at least six months in jail

Ben Cousins is in trouble again. Picture: Getty Images

Former Australian Rules football star Ben Cousins has been sentenced to a one-year prison sentence for a string of offences including aggravated stalking and drug possession.

Cousins, 38, faced 11 charges after his arrest in February at a Perth home. The allegations included breaching a violence restraining order (VRO) protecting his former partner Maylea Tinecheff, drug possession, aggravated stalking and driving without a licence.

Today the former West Coast and Richmond AFL player was handed a 12-month sentence with a non-parole period of six months. He has already spent a month in custody since his arrest, after a magistrate denied bail last month with the opinion that, as a “very heavy meth user”, his risk of reoffending was too high.

In addition, Cousins was fined $2,400 for possessing a smoking implement, carrying eight grams of meth and driving unlicensed. According to the ABC, he had previously been judged unfit to drive under the mental health act.

The troubled athlete was once crowned the best player in the sport, winning the Brownlow Medal in 2005. In November 2007, he was suspended from the AFL for one year for bring the game into disrepute after a series of incidents related to recreational drug use.

