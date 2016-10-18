Ben Cousins has been arrested for alleged drug possession

Ben Cousins is in trouble again. Picture: Getty Images

Retired Western Australian AFL player Ben Cousins has allegedly been charged with drug possession and breaching a restraining order, according to Nine News Perth.

BREAKING NEWS: @9NewsPerth understands Ben Cousins has been arrested by Police. Charged with breaching VRO and drug possession. — Scott Cunningham (@cunninghamscott) October 17, 2016

Cousins, 38, who has had a long and troubled history of substance abuse, was reportedly arrested yesterday afternoon in the southern Perth suburb of Canning Vale and appeared briefly at the Armadale Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being detained overnight.

Ben Cousins granted bail after he allegedly breached violence restraining order & found with drugs. Told to stay away from ex @7NewsPerth — Jordan Cutts (@CuttsJordan) October 18, 2016

The court granted Cousins bail but told him to keep his distance from his former partner who is protected by a violence restraining order.

His lawyer Damien Cripps told the court his client was “in a very good place at the moment” but would be unable to secure a surety for bail.

He is expected to next appear back in court on November 22.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of the modern era, the 2005 Brownlow Medal winner had a 270-game career with West Coast and Richmond. He was banned from AFL for a year in late 2007 for “bringing the game into disrepute”, after he was arrested for drug possession and sacked by the Eagles. Cousins returned to play a season with the Richmond Tigers before retiring at the end of the 2010 season.

WA police say a they went to a home in Canning Vale around 1pm on Monday and arrested a 38-year-old man from Bicton. He has been charged with two counts of breaching a violence restraining order and one count of possessing methamphetamine.

Just three months ago in July, Cousins was found disoriented and attempting to direct traffic on a Perth highway.

In March last year, Cousins was taken to hospital twice in a fortnight for mental health assessments. The first time he was caught climbing the fence at the Special Air Service barracks in Campbell, the second, after he was seen on CCTV behaving strangely outside a Sikh temple, and driving a car erratically. When police arrived at the scene Cousins attempted to run away, leading to a chase through several backyards around Canning Vale.

