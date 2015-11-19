Ben Carson's campaign just completely botched a map of America

Madison Malone Kircher
Ben carson mapTwitterCarson’s map vs. the actual United States.

On Tuesday night, Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson tweeted a map highlighting states where the Governors have said Syrian refugees would not be welcomed. 

There was just one problem. The map totally butchered the location of several states, including New Hampshire and New York. 

Here’s a look at the original tweet, screenshotted by the Washington Post before it was deleted from Carson’s account on Tuesday.

Ben carson twitter mapTwitter/Ben Carson and The Washington Post

And here’s a closer look at the map. Notice large parts of New York and Vermont are now along the Atlantic Ocean. and some of the New England states (Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine) appear to be way further northeast than they are in reality. 

Massachusetts residents might want to keep their passports handy, since according to Carson’s map, the state is along the Canadian border, the Washington Post also notes

Ben carson mapTwitter/Ben Carson and The Washington Post

Carson’s campaign has since deleted the photo from Twitter and Facebook, replacing it with an accurate map. 

Here’s the new map.  Maybe some of the folks from the Sanders campaign clued Carson into Vermont’s actual geographic location. 

 

NOW WATCH: Neil deGrasse Tyson has a problem with all the US presidential candidates

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.