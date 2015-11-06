Ben Carson isn't backing down from his absurd theory about the Egyptian pyramids

Buzzfeed recently found footage of presidential candidate Ben Carson discussing an odd theory about pyramids during a 1998 commencement address.

“My own personal theory is that Joseph built the pyramids in order to store grain,” he said. “All of the archeologists think they were built for the pharaohs’ graves.”

Almost two decades later, he still stands by the idea of pyramids being fancy grain silos, not tombs.

“It’s still my belief, yes,” Carson responded to CBS News, who asked him whether he still holds that theory today.

“The pyramids were made in a way where they had hermetically sealed compartments,” he explained. “You wouldn’t need hermetically sealed compartments for a sepulcher. You would need that if you were trying to preserve grain over a long period of time.”

Carson is currently the front-runner for the GOP nomination.

Former Republican congressman and current MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ripped Carson for still defending the theory when given a chance to back down. “You can say I was drunk when I gave that speech and now I take that back,” he said.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.