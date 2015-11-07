Ben Carson reportedly lied about getting accepted to West Point

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson reportedly fabricated a claim he made in his memoir about applying and getting accepted to the US Military Academy at West Point, according to Politico.

From Politico:

“The academy has occupied a central place in Carson’s tale for years. According to a story told in Carson’s book, ‘Gifted Hands,’ the then-17 year old was introduced in 1969 to Gen. William Westmoreland, who had just ended his command of U.S. forces in Vietnam, and the two dined together. That meeting, according to Carson’s telling, was followed by a “full scholarship” to the military academy.

West Point, however, has no record of Carson applying, much less being extended admission.”‘