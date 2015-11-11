Ben Carson released this video to troll the 'liberal media' investigating his childhood

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson’s presidential campaign released a sarcastic video on Tuesday mocking the “liberal media” for investigating his childhood.

“The campaign staff wanted to make sure to stay ahead of any possible ‘breaking stories’ coming out in the news today,” Carson wrote on Facebook. “You heard it here first, folks.”

The video consisted of 10 apparent Carson aides listing faux-scandals for the media to investigate.

These included Carson not recycling one time in college, getting caught passing a note in a third-grade class, drawing outside the lines in a colouring book as child, and mistaking a cupcake for a muffin.

Carson’s campaign is firing back after a series of media investigations have questioned some of the four- and five-decade-old stories in his memoir, “Gifted Hands.”

Politico pointed out that he never received a formal scholarship to West Point, as he had claimed. CNN could not find anyone who could corroborate his claims of being a violent young teenager. And The Wall Street Journal reported that a Yale class Carson said he took, Perceptions 301, doesn’t exist.

Carson aggressively disputed each of the reports, which he called poorly-researched.

He said he interpreted an informal offer of a West Point appointment as a scholarship. He pointed to a 1997 article in which his mother discussed his violent childhood. And he said his co-author had simply gotten the course number wrong at Yale.

