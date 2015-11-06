Here's Ben Carson new hip-hop radio ad

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson’s presidential campaign just released something rare for Republican primary politics: a rap-themed radio ad.

ABC News got an early look at the 60-second commercial, which it reported will air Friday and target young black voters in urban radio markets.

“Ben Carson, twenty-sixteen. Vote and support Ben Carson. For our next president to be awesome,” a rapper, identified as “Aspiring Mogul,” said in the ad.

The middle of the ad contained a highlight reel of some of Carson’s uplifting speech lines.

Then the rap returned for the ad’s end: “If we’re going to get America back on track, we got to vote Ben Carson, as a matter of fact.”

Carson campaign spokesman Doug Watts told ABC that the commercial is trying to reach “a non-traditional voting market for Republicans.”

Listen below:

NOW WATCH: A fight broke out at a Donald Trump rally in Virginia



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.