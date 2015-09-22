Ben Carson says he would not vote for any Muslim to be president

Ben Carson told Meet The Press that no Muslim should ever be president. “I would not advocate that we put a Muslim in charge of this nation.” Funny thing is, if Carson himself were elected president, he’d have to be willing to hire a Muslim into any position. Otherwise, he’d be violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

