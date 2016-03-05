Ben Carson officially drops out of the GOP race

Ben Carson just bid farewell to the campaign trail.

The retired neurosurgeon formally announced his departure in an address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland during a Friday address.

“Even though I might be leaving the campaign trail — you know there’s a lot of people who love me, they just won’t vote for me,” he said.

“I will still be heavily involved in trying to save our nation,” he added.

Now that he’s out of the race, Carson is taking a new job. He will serve as the chairman of My Faith Votes, an organisation that works on getting Christian Americans to vote.

Carson announced on Wednesday he would not participate in the primary debate the next day. The decision came after a disastrous “Super Tuesday” when he failed to finish better than fourth in at least 11 of the 12 Republican primary or caucus states that voted that day.

He said at the time that he did not see a “path forward” in his bid for the presidency.

That tone differed greatly from his rhetoric following the “Super Tuesday” primaries.

In a speech to supporters Tuesday evening, Carson said he was “not ready to quit.” But even people closest to Carson said publicly that he had no chance at winning, seeming to give up before the one-time frontrunner was ready to call it quits.

His longtime friend Armstrong Williams told Politico on Wednesday that the candidate had “no pathway” to victory.

“It’s not about a pathway to him. There is no pathway,” he said. “It’s about his constituency and his base telling him to stay in the race.”

“No one has a pathway to the nomination except Donald Trump,” he added.

Bob Dees, Carson’s campaign chair, also told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday that the campaign doesn’t know how to win and that “we don’t have a well-defined path to victory.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.