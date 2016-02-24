Ben Carson: Obama was 'raised white'

In a new interview published Tuesday morning, Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson compared President Barack Obama’s background with that of most African-Americans.

Politico’s Glenn Thrush asked Carson about his reaction to Obama becoming the first black president.

“I was proud that we broke the colour barrier when he was elected, but I also recognise that his experience and my experience are night-and-day different,” Carson replied, according to a transcript.

“He didn’t grow up like I grew up by any stretch of the imagination,” the acclaimed neurosurgeon added.

Obama was born in Hawaii to a Kenyan father and a white mother. He was also partially raised in Indonesia. Carson was born in Detroit, Michigan, to two black parents. Both Carson and Obama were primarily raised by their mothers.

“He was, you know, raised white,” Carson told Thrush. “Many of his formative years were spent in Indonesia. So, for him to, you know, claim that, you know, he identifies with the experience of black Americans, I think, is a bit of a stretch.”

