Ben Carson is warming up to Kanye West for president in 2020

The No. 2 Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson is warming up to a Kanye West presidential run in 2020.

Carson appeared on ABC News Sunday and said that he and the rapper were able to chat.

“I did have an opportunity to talk with him,” Carson said. “I was extremely impressed with his business acumen. He knows a lot about business. I talked to him about the possibility of maybe himself and some of the other people in pop culture doing some music that might be uplifting, that might give young women a sense of their value and young men a sense of responsibility. I think it could be a tremendous thing in our society.”

West had made it clear in a Vanity Fair interview that he’s a big fan of the neurosurgeon-turned-presidential candidate.

“As soon as I heard Ben Carson speak, I tried for three weeks to get on the phone with him,” West told the magazine. “I was like this is the most brilliant guy.”

West announced the 2020 presidential run during the Video Music Awards last month. But he told Vanity Fair that he’s seriously considering it.

How does Carson feel about West for president?

“I am certainly willing to give him a chance, we’ll see,” Carson said. “He’ll be able to explain things and see if he resonates with the people.

Carson most recently found himself under attack for saying he couldn’t support a Muslim president.

Watch Carson’s interview below:



