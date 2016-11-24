Ben Carson hints at potential nomination for Trump cabinet post: 'An announcement is forthcoming'

Retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson appeared to hint that he will likely be tapped to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the former presidential candidate said that while an “announcement is forthcoming” on whether he would serve in Trump’s administration, he was concerned about issues in the “inner cities.”

“After serious discussions with the Trump transition team, I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone,” Carson wrote. “We have much work to do in strengthening every aspect of our nation and ensuring that both our physical infrastructure and our spiritual infrastructure is solid.”

Various news outlets reported on Tuesday that Trump offered the job to Carson, days after Trump said he was “seriously considering” Carson for the job.

Speaking with Business Insider on Tuesday, Carson’s business manager and close confidant Armstrong Williams said that the HUD secretary job was “very attractive” to Carson.

“HUD is a place that has an impact on something that Dr. Carson cares tremendously about,” Williams said. “The inner city and urban America. Dr. Carson really has a passion for those issues where you could really make a difference and impact America’s mayors. And while he would like to remain in private life, the president has made an offer that he will really seriously consider, and that’s what he’s doing.”

Carson initially appeared uninterested in a post in Trump’s adminstration.

Williams told the Hill earlier this month that the reitred neurosurgeon “has no government experience” and feared an appointment could “cripple the presidency.”

Carson himself indicated he wasn’t interested in a postition, telling Business Insider that he didn’t want a cabinet post because his “voice will actually be more valuable outside the adminsitraion.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.