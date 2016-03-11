Report: Ben Carson is about to endorse Donald Trump

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, who recently left the race for the Republican presidential nomination, will endorse Donald Trump on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

Two people familiar with Carson’s thinking confirmed the endorsement to The Post, which notes that it would be the “most high-profile nod” for Trump since former candidate and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie endorsed the frontrunner.

Carson reportedly met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida where the announcement will take place. Carson has “gradually come to see Trump as the GOP’s best chance of winning a general election and turning out droves of disengaged voters,” according to the Post.

Carson told Fox News earlier in the day that he was leaning toward endorsing Trump, calling him a “thinking individual.”

The endorsement may come as a surprise considering the difference in tone between Carson and Trump. Carson became known for his calm demeanour and refusal to get in the “mud” of politics, as his business manager Armstrong Williams once said.

In contrast, Trump is known for his blistering critiques of his rivals, including Carson. Trump once compared Carson’s “temper” to child molesters.

The Daily Beast reporter Gideon Resnick said on Twitter that Carson sources told him that the former candidate was considering both Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but decided that Trump is the only one who could win. Carson strongly criticised the fourth GOP candidate in the reace, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, for supposedly using “dirty tricks” during the Iowa caucuses.

NOW WATCH: A global intelligence analyst explains why Clinton is sinking in the polls



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.