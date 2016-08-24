BEN CARSON: 'Elderly' candidates Trump and Clinton should release their current medical records

Ben Carson said Wednesday that “elderly” presidential nominees Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton owe it to the American public to release their current medical records.

The former 2016 presidential hopeful and retired neurosurgeon was asked specifically on “Morning Joe” about Clinton as questions about her health have swirled in right-wing circles for the past few weeks.

“I think that somebody who is running for President of the United States particularly if they’re elderly and that would include both major candidates should disclose their medical history,” he said. “And I’m not talking about from a year ago or two years ago, I’m talking about currently.”

MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle asked Carson about former New York mayor and Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani saying that everything about Clinton’s health can be found with a simple internet search.

“Well you know as a physician, physicians and scientists generally will not make a diagnosis based on something that they see from a long distance,” he said, adding a laugh. “They want to have the facts.”

Carson said he had no diagnosis for Clinton himself.

“My diagnosis would be that anybody who is elderly should expose their records,” he said. “And we the people should know what they are. Because it’s a very stressful job. It’s not an eight-hour a day job, it’s 24/7 and we need to make sure that that is taken care of.”

He said Trump needs to “absolutely” be held to the same standard.

“Without question,” he said.

