Ben Carson just threw some serious shade at Donald Trump on Twitter

Ben Carson subtweeted Donald Trump Tuesday morning after the Manhattan billionaire and his campaign spent days defending a controversial tweet.

“Social media provides a great platform for discourse, but we must be careful with the messages we send out,” wrote Carson, a former 2016 presidential hopeful and current Trump surrogate.

Social media provides a great platform for discourse, but we must be careful with the messages we send out.

— Dr. Ben Carson (@RealBenCarson) July 5, 2016

A Carson aide later released a statement to NBC News.

“Trump has to be careful about RT any and everything,” the statement read. “This would never occur from Dr. Ben Carson’s account because we know that he has a platform and we must take care of that platform and be wise with the messages disseminated.”

Carson’s tweet came as Trump, his campaign, and fellow surrogates continue to defend a controversial tweet posted to Trump’s account on Saturday.

The tweet contained an image of a six-pointed star, most commonly known as the Jewish Star of David symbol, over a pile of money. The star was inscribed with the words “Most corrupt candidate ever” and appeared next to an image of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The meme, which was posted to a white supremacist message board days before being posted to Twitter by the Trump campaign, has ignited controversy.

Trump and his campaign called the shape a “sheriff’s star” and a “plain star,” although the tweet was soon deleted and replaced with a similar meme that included a circle instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.