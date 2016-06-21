BEN CARSON: Trump has low cash on hand because supporters are 'confused' where to donate

Ben Carson suggested Monday night that the reason Donald Trump had an alarmingly low amount of cash on hand at the end of May’s Federal Elections Commission filing was, in part, because donors don’t know where to send their money.

“Well, the main thing I think that the donors have been confused about is where to donate,” the retired neurosurgeon and Trump surrogate told CNN host Don Lemon. “It has been very unclear and there have been a lot of different bandwagons on which to jump.”

“And it hasn’t necessarily been clarified by the campaign, which is the one that they most favour,” the ex-2016 GOP presidential hopeful added.

Trump has two very prominent “donation” buttons on his campaign website.

Carson’s remarks came after Lemon noted Carson had more cash on hand than the presumptive Republican nominee.

The release of Trump’s May Federal Elections Commission report showed that the presumptive GOP nominee raised just about $3 million in his first month since sealing up the Republican bid. Trump had roughly $1.3 million in cash on hand at the end of the month. By comparison, presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who had yet to clinch her party’s nomination, raised $28 million in May through the campaign and its “victory fund,” finishing the month with $42.5 million on hand.

