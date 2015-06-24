CNN anchor defends incredibly awkward interview with GOP candidate Ben Carson in epic tweetstorm

Colin Campbell
Screen Shot 2015 06 24 at 8.40.55 AMCNNRetired neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson had another awkward exchange involving gay rights Wednesday morning. 

Cuomo repeatedly pressed Carson to react to those who compare the gay-pride flag to the Confederate battle flag. Carson declined three times to offer an opinion on the subject. 

“I decided that I really wanted to talk about the Confederate flag during this time,” the retired neurosurgeon said, pausing to choose his words carefully. 

Cuomo told Carson that part of leadership is dealing with tough questions and asked again if he wanted to tackle the pride flag question. Carson insisted he was only interested in discussing the Confederate flag controversy, which gained new prominence after last week’s church massacre in a Charleston, South Carolina. The man suspect in the shooting has been pictured holding the Confederate emblem. 

“Like I said: If you want to talk about that, let’s do that on a different segment,” Carson replied.

Cuomo tried one last time, asking if Carson was simply uncomfortable with the question. Carson, a popular conservative author who polls near the top of the 2016 pack, again said he would answer the inquiry another time. 

Watch the exchange below:

.@RealBenCarson on the #gaypride flag: “Let’s do that on a different segment” (via @NewDay) http://t.co/OFQ5joxLgu http://t.co/gLtfmhg3n4
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 24, 2015

This was not the first time Cuomo pressed Carson on an issue related to gay rights. In March, Carson apologised after he told Cuomo that homosexuality was a choice and cited people who go to prison as evidence.

After Wednesday’s segment finished, Cuomo faced a storm of criticism on Twitter from people who felt the pride flag questions were inappropriate. Cuomo, prolific on social media, responded to much of it:

