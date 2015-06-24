CNN anchor defends incredibly awkward interview with GOP candidate Ben Carson in epic tweetstorm

CNN Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson had another awkward exchange involving gay rights Wednesday morning.

Cuomo repeatedly pressed Carson to react to those who compare the gay-pride flag to the Confederate battle flag. Carson declined three times to offer an opinion on the subject.

“I decided that I really wanted to talk about the Confederate flag during this time,” the retired neurosurgeon said, pausing to choose his words carefully.

Cuomo told Carson that part of leadership is dealing with tough questions and asked again if he wanted to tackle the pride flag question. Carson insisted he was only interested in discussing the Confederate flag controversy, which gained new prominence after last week’s church massacre in a Charleston, South Carolina. The man suspect in the shooting has been pictured holding the Confederate emblem.

“Like I said: If you want to talk about that, let’s do that on a different segment,” Carson replied.

Cuomo tried one last time, asking if Carson was simply uncomfortable with the question. Carson, a popular conservative author who polls near the top of the 2016 pack, again said he would answer the inquiry another time.

Watch the exchange below:

This was not the first time Cuomo pressed Carson on an issue related to gay rights. In March, Carson apologised after he told Cuomo that homosexuality was a choice and cited people who go to prison as evidence.

After Wednesday’s segment finished, Cuomo faced a storm of criticism on Twitter from people who felt the pride flag questions were inappropriate. Cuomo, prolific on social media, responded to much of it:

.@northandrewjeff #ConfederateFlag IS NOT around for same reason – to remind of the pain and the wrong…it’s a source of pride for many

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

.@mrmik1234 #falseequivalency “go after hrc like u do the flag” “not a hate crime just cuz all black” “if hate crime it is vs xtians” #PFFF

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

@VinGov81 yes, but dem party then different than today.Many dems shifted to rep. but why make it abt partisan score? flag is right or wrong?

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

@portdauphin give it up. i mis-spoke in one tweet out of 100. you are an example of a failure of ideas and arguments.

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

not sure why the doctor wasnt prepared to do exactly what he suggested: face an uncomfortable issue https://t.co/vQ2jbEExCV

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

to be honest, i let it go. the point was made and his response was clear for you to judge. https://t.co/t5bKNj8cxM

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

seriously? i ask straight questions and i let carson go when it was clear he wouldnt answer. dont put this on me https://t.co/Hx70ypauwK

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

@BAYRN40 @MaryPatRyan snarky gotcha? he just said we must face what is uncomfortable so we can come together and then ducked gay rights

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

sure…ducking major issues is a great way to rise to the top https://t.co/zoflbC4HrM

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

nope. flag comparisons out there among his base, and gays 2nd most likely target for hate crime. https://t.co/iafYC9Gx4k

— Chris Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 24, 2015

