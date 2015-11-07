Ben Carson admits that he didn't actually get a scholarship to America's top military academy

GOP frontrunner Ben Carson has always claimed that he got a full scholarship to West Point, one of America’s top military academies. Turns out, he never even applied to the school.

In his memoir, “Gifted Hands,” he claims that he was offered a full ride to West Point after meeting with General William Westmoreland in 1969, but that he turned it down.

Politico looked into the story and found that West Point had no record of Carson ever even applying to their school.

In response, Carson’s campaign manager Barry Bennett said that although Carson did meet with representatives from West Point, he did not apply to the academy. “They told him they could help him get an appointment based on his grades and performance in ROTC,” Bennett said. “He considered it but in the end did not seek admission.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda

