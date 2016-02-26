Ben Carson asks his rivals to attack him at the debate so he can speak

After complaining about his lack of time to speak at the Republican debate on Thursday night, presidential candidate Ben Carson asked if someone could attack him so he’d get an opportunity to respond.

Amid a spat between several candidates about foreign policy and national security, the retired neurosurgeon said, “Can somebody attack me, please?”

Under debate rules, when a candidate’s name is mentioned, he is given time to react.

Carson had complained earlier in the debate about not getting enough time.

When he was called on to answer a question about North Korea, Carson said, “People say that I whine a lot because I don’t get time. I’m going to whine.”

Carson continued by telling moderator Hugh Hewitt:

I didn’t get asked about taxes. I didn’t get asked about Israel. Hugh, you said you were going to fair to everybody, you didn’t ask me about taxes. I had something to say about that.

Carson has been polling in the single digits in many states along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich. But Kasich became embroiled in more arguments on the debate stage Thursday night. Most of the debate focused on Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz feuding with Donald Trump, the GOP-frontrunner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.