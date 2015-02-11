Wall Street CEO: Young people forget what's really important about the work place

Ben Carpenter, co-CEO of the brokerage firm Greenwich Capital and author of The Bigs, believes that happiness is the most important element of professional success — but it’s often overlooked by young people.

“Happiness is like a magnate: people want to work with and they want to work for happy people,” Carpenter said in an interview with OneWire‘s Skiddy von Stade.

Carpenter lays it all out in The Bigs, which he wrote after realising his college-graduate daughter “had no idea about what the real world was about to demand of her.”

‘Be happy’ is not his only piece of advice for college graduates and young professionals.

He also stressed the importance of informational interviews (he recommends 40 or 50 before settling into a new job); why everyone should think like a CEO (“understanding what the company as a whole is trying to accomplish and trying to contribute to that”); and why it’s essential that you pursue something you’re actually good at — not just something you’re passionate about.

