Check Out Ben Bernanke's Massive Presentation Explaining The Origins And Mission Of The Federal Reserve

Simone Foxman
bernanke origins and mission of the federal reserve 1

Photo: Federal Reserve

Ben Bernanke gave a speech today in front of students from George Washington University’s School of Business as part of a four-part lecture series explaining the role of the Federal Reserve in the financial crisis.Today’s lecture focused on central banking and the origins of the Fed—where it came from, what purpose it serves, and how it grew to be the institution it is.

Check out his full lecture, which serves as both an introduction to central banking and a template upon which today’s Fed bases all of its decisions. We’ll be back next week with coverage of his second presentation.

The main topic of the lecture?

Ben Bernanke Explains Why We'll Never See Another Gold Standard >

