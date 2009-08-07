Ben Bernanke's Lost Novel

We have been trying to track down the novel Ben Bernanke wrote in high school since we first learned about its existence via this profile in the Times magazine.



The novel supposedly concerned a high school — presumably somewhat like Bernanke’s Dillion High in small-town South Carolina — where the estranged black and white kids learn to unite and become friends on the basketball team. (Bernanke was born the year before Brown v. Board of Education.) We called Dillon High to inquire about the book a few times, but never got anywhere.

Now we know why, thanks to Wall Street Journal reporter David Wessel’s book In Fed We Trust: Ben Bernanke’s War On The Great Panic:

The local schools were integrated while he was in high school, and the event made such an impression on him that he wrote a novel, never published, about the best black and white football players of a newly integrated high school forming a team. He sent the first several chapters to a publisher who rejected it but with an encouraging note suggesting that he keep writing. The manuscript disappeared long ago, and Bernanke is hoping no one ever finds it.

A likely story, but probably the best you can expect when you ask for transparency from the Fed, folks. But we’re interested to learn the book was about football, not basketball. We had been wondering how he managed to get along so well with Hank Paulson…

