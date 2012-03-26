Here's Ben Bernanke's Big Slideshow On The Dismal State Of The labour Market

Photo: The Federal Reserve

Ben Bernanke has released a big new speech on the state of the labour market.The essence: Things have gotten better, but things are still pretty miserable, and there’s no guarantee that things will continue to improve without further help.



His words are causing the market to rally, as people are reading the speech dovishly.

Along with this speech, he’s also presented a slideshow of charts on the state of the labour market.

