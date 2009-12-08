Yes, Ben Bernanke's Beard Has Gotten MUCH Grayer Since The Crisis Started

Ben Bernanke isn’t saying much market-moving today, but as Twitter user Anal_yst observed, there’s no doubt his beard has gotten WAY grayer since the crisis started.



Perhaps all the stress of being in charge of the Federal Reserve has caught up with him. Below, a before-and-after picture showing Ben Bernanke’s beard in December of 2006 and today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.