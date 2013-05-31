Young Ben Bernanke Was A Local Spelling Bee Champion

Rob Wile

As American grade-schoolers vie for the top prize in the 2013 Scripps Spelling Bee, University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers points out that at least one local champion went on to become Chairman of the Federal Reserve:  

