Ben Bernanke Just Said The 5 Magic Words

Photo: Federal Reserve Board via YouTube

Ben Bernanke is currently doing his press conference, commenting on the latest (non-) actions from the Fed.The first question? What do you say to your critics who say you aren’t doing enough.



Bernanke had two answers: The first is that The Fed is already doing a ton, and has indicated super-easy policy for a long time to come.

The other answer: “We’re prepared to do more.”

The Bernanke put lives!

