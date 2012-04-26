Ben Bernanke Just Said The 5 Magic Words

Photo: Federal Reserve Board via YouTube
Ben Bernanke is currently doing his press conference, commenting on the latest (non-) actions from the Fed.The first question? What do you say to your critics who say you aren’t doing enough.
Bernanke had two answers: The first is that The Fed is already doing a ton, and has indicated super-easy policy for a long time to come.
The other answer: “We’re prepared to do more.”
The Bernanke put lives!
