Look at Ben Bernanke's fat wallet!

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke was on the “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert to talk about his new book The Courage to Act.

“What is money?” Colbert asked Bernanke.

In response, the former Fed Chair whipped out his startling fat wallet and handed over a twenty-dollar bill, which Colbert pocketed.

“What is money? Does it have intrinsic value?” Colbert asked.

“No, it’s good because other people take it just like you did.”

Bernanke then went on to explain that how the US financial system “almost completely cratered.”

You can watch the full show here, but seriously, look at this monster of a wallet!

