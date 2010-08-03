Make Up Your Mind, Ben Bernanke!

Just a few days ago, Fed chairman Ben Bernanke told the Senate that our economy’s outlook was “unusually uncertain.”



This obviously provoked a lot of discussion amongst the village elders as to what those two words from the Fed shaman actually meant.

And then, speaking to politicians at the Southern Legislative Conference this morning, he explained that the economy has stabilised and that it is growing at a “moderate” rate. Total 180, pretty much.

The Dow is up 170 points as I write this, so clearly they like Ben’s newfound optimism.

My question is simple: what changed in a few days’ time? I would love to see the batch of magical mystery data that convinced Bernanke we are finally on “the road to recovery” (to borrow one of CNN’s favourite phrases), when so recently he felt things were unusual… uncertain… Unusually uncertain.

And will Bernanke go back to being uncertain once he sees Friday’s latest numbers from the labour Department?

